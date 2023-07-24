Menu

Crime

Buyer discovers van stolen after purchasing it online: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 24, 2023 10:53 am
Guelph police cruiser.
Guelph police cruiser. Guelph Police Service
A Guelph man got more than he bargained for when he bought a used vehicle from a buy-and-sell website.

Investigators with the Guelph Police Service say the man recently purchased a van only to find out it was reported stolen.

They say the man was looking online for parts for a 2021 GMC van. He arranged to purchase the vehicle outright from an individual in the Toronto area for $5,000 on Saturday and towed it back to Guelph.

Investigators say they were contacted by the purchaser later that day and it was confirmed that the van was reported stolen this past May.

Police brought the van in for forensic analysis.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7396, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Guelph NewsStolen VehicleOnlineGuelph Police ServiceStolen VanBuy and sell websiteused vehicleGMC van
