Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba RCMP arrest man, seize pellet gun after armed threats on First Nation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 24, 2023 10:14 am
Virden RCMP seized this pellet gun connected to the incident. View image in full screen
Virden RCMP seized this pellet gun connected to the incident. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One man is in custody after a weapons incident on Sioux Valley Dakota Nation last week, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers from the Virden detachment were called to the southwestern Manitoba community around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, where they said they learned a suspect had threatened two men with a machete at a Sioux Valley home, before leaving and returning with a firearm and pointing it at the men.

Police said there were several adults and children inside the home at the time, but no one was injured.

After a search of the area and the help of First Nation safety officers, police dogs and the emergency response team, the suspect was found and arrested. Police seized a pellet gun.

The suspect, 41, is facing two counts of pointing a firearm, two counts of uttering threats, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP continue to investigate.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Off-duty RCMP officer accused of uttering threats, racial comments at Winnipeg family: IIU'
Off-duty RCMP officer accused of uttering threats, racial comments at Winnipeg family: IIU

 

More on Crime
RCMPManitoba RCMPUttering Threatscrime in ManitobaPellet GunVirden RCMPSioux Valley Dakota Nation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices