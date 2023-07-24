Manitoba RCMP arrest man, seize pellet gun after armed threats on First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

One man is in custody after a weapons incident on Sioux Valley Dakota Nation last week, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers from the Virden detachment were called to the southwestern Manitoba community around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, where they said they learned a suspect had threatened two men with a machete at a Sioux Valley home, before leaving and returning with a firearm and pointing it at the men.

Police said there were several adults and children inside the home at the time, but no one was injured.

After a search of the area and the help of First Nation safety officers, police dogs and the emergency response team, the suspect was found and arrested. Police seized a pellet gun.

The suspect, 41, is facing two counts of pointing a firearm, two counts of uttering threats, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP continue to investigate.