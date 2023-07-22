Memorial procession and service held for 19-year-old firefighter in Revelstoke, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A memorial procession and service for a 19-year-old firefighter who died in the line of duty earlier this month was held in Revelstoke, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.

Members of the public and first responders were encouraged to pay their respects to Devyn Gale, the young firefighter who was killed after being struck by a falling tree in a remote area near Hiren Creek, just north of Revelstoke on July 13.

“Its been very tragic, we’re a great little community and we care about eachother,” said Revelstoke resident, Joann Norberg.

“Its very emotional sitting her waiting for the procession to start.”

The procession began at 12:45 p.m., at Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services. Her memorial took place at Revelstoke Secondary School at 1:30 p.m.

“The memorial procession will include Gale’s BC Wildfire Service colleagues, a Colour Part, Honour Guard and representatives from various first-responder agencies,” said a press release from BCWS and the City of Revelstoke.

Authorities say Gale had been working to remove brush alongside her team where a small wildfire had sparked, but she would soon become separated from her team. She was later discovered under a tree.

In her obituary, Gale is described as someone who brought joy to her family.

“Her nurturing, kind and sincere nature was so quick to win over the hearts of the many people she was connected to as well as the patients she cared for in her short time as a nursing student,” her obituary states.

Gale was a third-year nursing student at the University of British Columbia Okanagan and she had a deep passion for helping those in need.

“Our UBC Okanagan campus is devastated,” said Lesley Cormack, principal and deputy vice-chancellor of UBCO. “We extend our sincere condolences to Devyn’s family and friends, including all who knew and loved her in our community.”

“The fact that Deyvn was putting herself on the frontline to fight wildfires and also working towards a nursing career on the frontline of our healthcare system speaks to the strength of her character,” Cormack added. “We will all need to take time to mourn her loss.”

A flood of tributes and kind words continues to pour in online from those who knew Gale best.

“To Devyn’s family, friends, and crewmates, I am profoundly sorry for your loss,” said Mike Proud on Gale’s online obituary page.

“The Wildfire Service stated she was ‘the best of us.’ She was all of us.”

While not everyone attending todays service knew her personally, those in the community of Revelstoke say it was important to show their support for someone who called the city their home.

“We kind of all know each other here,” said Revelstoke resident, Clyde Newsome.

“Its a small community and she and her family are apart of it. Its just so sad — such a young age.”

The BCGEU said it will ensure a thorough WorkSafeBC investigation is conducted, and the firefighter’s colleagues have access to all necessary counselling and support.