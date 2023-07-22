Mounties investigate Didsbury, Alta. fatal collision

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties are investigating a fatal collision near Didsbury, Alta., that is impacting traffic.

Didsbury RCMP said Saturday the collision was between a motorcycle and holiday trailer on Highway 582, around 30 kilometres east of Didsbury.

Police said the male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and a youth passenger was transported to a nearby hospital by Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service (STARS). Traffic on Highway 582 between Range Road 271 and Range Road 272 is being diverted while Mounties investigate the crash.

View image in full screen Didsbury RCMP said Saturday the collision was between a motorcycle and holiday trailer on Highway 582, around 30 kilometres east of Didsbury on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Motorists should expect delays and follow the established detour until the scene is cleared.