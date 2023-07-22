Mounties investigate Didsbury, Alta. fatal collision

Mounties are investigating a fatal collision near Didsbury, Alta., that is impacting traffic.
Didsbury RCMP said Saturday the collision was between a motorcycle and holiday trailer on Highway 582, around 30 kilometres east of Didsbury.
Police said the male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and a youth passenger was transported to a nearby hospital by Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service (STARS). Traffic on Highway 582 between Range Road 271 and Range Road 272 is being diverted while Mounties investigate the crash.
Motorists should expect delays and follow the established detour until the scene is cleared.
Trending Now
More on Canada
- 4 people missing, dozens displaced from devastating flooding across N.S.
- ‘He was a real-life hero… the love of my life’: Wife of Alberta helicopter pilot
- ‘Increasing demand’ for secondary units as homebuyers grapple with rate hikes
- Canadian intelligence raised alarm of Chinese meddling 37 years ago: report
Comments