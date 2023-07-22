Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax drivers told to ‘stay off the roads’ as flooding causes significant damage

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted July 22, 2023 9:15 am
Click to play video: 'Heavy rain floods roads throughout N.S., emergency alert issued'
Heavy rain floods roads throughout N.S., emergency alert issued
Halifax drivers were experiencing frightening conditions Friday as heavy rain from thunderstorms resulted in the flooding of busy roads and highways throughout the municipality. A torrential downpour, accompanied by persistent thunder and lightning, started around 3:30 p.m. Friday. By 8 p.m., the rain was still coming down in, causing chaos for drivers and homeowners. By 10 p.m. the Halifax Regional Municipality issued an emergency alert.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Halifax residents were being told to avoid driving on Saturday as flash flooding caused by heavy rains resulted in a significant amount of road damage throughout the municipality and across the province.

In an 8 a.m. release from the Halifax Regional Municipality, it was noted that numerous areas were washed out as cars were abandoned on roads and highways – resulting in dangerous driving conditions.

“There is a significant amount of damage and residents are advised to stay off the roads,” a release said.

Story continues below advertisement

By Friday at 10 p.m., the Halifax Regional Municipality issued an emergency alert, asking drivers to stay off all roads and highways unless it was an emergency.

A torrential downpour, accompanied by persistent thunder and lightning, started around 3:30 p.m. Friday. By 8 p.m., the rain was still coming down in buckets, causing chaos for drivers and homeowners, and continued throughout the night.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for much of the province and notes some areas have already received more than 150 millimetres of rain. It’s predicting an additional 40 to 100 millimetres could fall today.

In fact, reports had more than 200 millimetres of rain falling alone for parts of Bedford on Friday evening.

Stephen Martin, a fire chief with the municipality, said many roads in the Bedford area are covered in water.

“And there’s more rain coming,” he said Saturday morning.

Trending Now

Officials in Halifax say the rain has already caused significant damage to roads and infrastructure.  In some areas, submerged streets are littered with abandoned vehicles.

Nova Scotia’s emergency system sent out an evacuation order early Saturday morning for residents of the St. Croix area in Hants County due to a dam overflowing.

Story continues below advertisement

The city said all emergency flooding calls were currently being directed to Halifax Water at 902.420.9287.

“Call volumes remain high, and residents are asked for their patience,” the release continued.

Halifax’s transit system was also experiencing delays and detours due to extensive road damage.

Two evacuation centres have since opened in the Halifax area for residents experiencing power outages or flooding in their homes.

The Beaver Bank Community Centre on 1583 Beaver Bank Road and the East Dartmouth Community Centre on 50 Caledonia Road in Dartmouth will remain open until further notice, the municipality said.

Several ongoing events in the city have been postponed or abandoned due to the weather, including the North American Indigenous Games cancelling its closing ceremony on Friday and announcing the closure of its Cultural Village at the Halifax Common on Saturday.

The Halifax Wanderers have rescheduled their Saturday afternoon match to Sunday at 5 p.m.

Environment Canada is forecasting an additional 2o to 30 milimetres of precipitation with a risk of thundershowers on Saturday. The rain is expected to end in the evening.

– With files from the Canadian Press

More on Canada
ns stormFlash FloodingHeavy RainsHalifax floodingSackville FloodingBedford floodingHalifax rain floodingflash flooding Halifaxflooding halifax
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices