Crime

Arrest made in Mount Forest arson investigation

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 22, 2023 9:19 am
The accused in the Mount Forest investigation faces three charges of arson damaging property. View image in full screen
The accused in the Mount Forest investigation faces three charges of arson damaging property. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
One man is facing charges in connection to three arson investigations in Mount Forest.

Wellington County OPP have been investigating a fire that occurred at a home on John Street around 3 a.m. on Feb. 2.

They’ve also been investigating two trailer fires on July 10 that occurred  between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. One was at a residence on Durham Street, the other at a property on Perth Street.

Investigators determined that all three of the fires were related.

On Friday, Wellington County OPP announced they had arrested a 21-year-old man from Mount Forest.

He is charged with three counts of arson damaging property. He was held for a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

 

