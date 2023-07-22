Arrest made in Mount Forest arson investigation

Send this page to someone via email

One man is facing charges in connection to three arson investigations in Mount Forest.

Wellington County OPP have been investigating a fire that occurred at a home on John Street around 3 a.m. on Feb. 2.

They’ve also been investigating two trailer fires on July 10 that occurred between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. One was at a residence on Durham Street, the other at a property on Perth Street.

Investigators determined that all three of the fires were related.

On Friday, Wellington County OPP announced they had arrested a 21-year-old man from Mount Forest.

He is charged with three counts of arson damaging property. He was held for a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.