Arrest made in Mount Forest arson investigation

One man is facing charges in connection to three arson investigations in Mount Forest.
Wellington County OPP have been investigating a fire that occurred at a home on John Street around 3 a.m. on Feb. 2.
They’ve also been investigating two trailer fires on July 10 that occurred between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. One was at a residence on Durham Street, the other at a property on Perth Street.
Investigators determined that all three of the fires were related.
On Friday, Wellington County OPP announced they had arrested a 21-year-old man from Mount Forest.
He is charged with three counts of arson damaging property. He was held for a bail hearing.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
