Deadly riot at Stony Mountain results in charges: RCMP

Stonewall, Man., RCMP are calling a deadly incident earlier this week at the Stony Mountain Institution a riot, leading to charges.

Officials responded to what they initially called a “large fight” inside the institution on July 17. In a press release on Friday, they referred to it as a riot that involved approximately 50 inmates.

A 33-year-old male inmate from Winnipeg was pronounced dead at the scene. Seven of the inmates were injured, and while the rest have been released from hospital, one remains after sustaining a gunshot wound.

Terrell Smith, 40, and Christopher Brass, 40, were charged with first-degree murder.

RCMP said two correctional services officers had to use their firearms to disrupt the riot. About 50 jail-made weapons were seized.

An investigation into the riot is ongoing.

