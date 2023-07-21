‘Inside Dalí’ exhibit opens at Montreal’s Arsenal

Send this page to someone via email

Enigmatic, striking and undeniably bizarre.

That is how the work of Spanish artist Salvador Dalí could be described and now you can immerse yourself in his world — in Montreal.

Inside Dalí is an exhibit of more than 100 works produced by the iconic surrealist artist known for his sky-high mustache.

“It’s a one-stop shop to discover Dalí,” said Raphaël Remiche, the exhibit’s producer.

Set up at the Arsenal, the exhibit has three components: a floor-to-ceiling mirror room, an immersive room projecting his animated work and an educational room to learn more about the genius that drove Dalí.

“Dalí is an artist who has done many things in his life. He loved photography, he loved cinema, he was a painter, a sculptor,” said Remiche. “He was everything, so we want to present all that kind of work in this exhibition.”

Story continues below advertisement

Remiche says one of the things Dalí really loved was to do was cinema. He co-wrote An Andalusian Dog, a 1929 French silent film, and L’age d’or, both surrealist productions.

The immersive room could feel like stepping into a version of one of those movies, as animated versions of the icon’s paintings envelop visitors while sentimental music plays to enhance the experience.

“He would have loved to do an exhibition like this,” Remiche says.

The show was produced with the support of the Gala-Salvador Dalí Foundation, which was set up by Dalí a few years before his death to help promote his work.

“Everything has been curated by Montse Aguer, who is the director of the museum in Figueres, so you really have a scientific-grade exhibit,” Remiche said.

It is the first time the exhibit is being shown in North America. it will run until Sept. 4.

For tickets, you can visit the Arsenal’s page.