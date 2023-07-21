Menu

Crime

$100K in drugs seized in Lethbridge, Alta., 3 face charges

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted July 21, 2023 2:27 pm
ALERT said it has seized drugs and a firearm from several properties in Lethbridge.
ALERT said it has seized drugs and a firearm from several properties in Lethbridge. Supplied / A:ERT
Three people are facing drug-related charges following a trafficking investigation at a “known problem property” in Lethbridge, according to Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT).

On July 12, more than eight months after beginning the investigation, police searched four properties in the Lethbridge area, ALERT said.

Police said a home in Legacy Ridge was known to be associated with drug trafficking and had generated several 911 calls and neighbour complaints.

In total, officers seized over 600 grams each of cocaine and methamphetamine valued at more than $100,000, 2,800 illicit cigarettes, a shotgun and prohibited ammunition, and $10,800 in cash, police said.

ALERT said it has seized drugs and a firearm from several properties in Lethbridge.
ALERT said it has seized drugs and a firearm from several properties in Lethbridge. Supplied / A:ERT

Police are exploring options through civil legislation to shut down the Legacy Ridge home, ALERT said.

Nichola Galbraith, 37, Hope Pogue, 27, and Greg Vredegoor, 31 are all charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime. Vredegoor also faces several firearms-related offences, ALERT said.

Drug BustALERTLethbridge CrimeLethbridge PoliceAlberta Law Enforcement Response TeamLethbridge drugslethbridge drug bustLethbridge drug seizure
