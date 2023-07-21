Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Teen kidnapping victim rescued after flashing ‘Help Me!’ sign in California

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted July 21, 2023 1:58 pm
In this undated photo released by the U.S Department of Justice is a “Help Me!” sign used by a 13-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas. View image in full screen
In this undated photo released by the U.S. Department of Justice is a 'Help Me!' sign used by a 13-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas. Handout / U.S. Department of Justice
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 13-year-old girl was recently able to escape her kidnapper by flashing a “Help Me!” sign from a parked car, alerting passersby that she was in danger.

According to the Long Beach Police Department in California, the teenager had been abducted in Texas on July 6 after the suspect approached her in San Antonio while she was waiting for a bus. Police say the suspect pointed a gun at the girl and demanded she get in his car.

Court documents obtained by ABC News said the suspect raised a black handgun to his side and told the victim to get into his grey Nissan Sentra. He allegedly said, “If you don’t get in the car with me, I am going to hurt you.”

The documents revealed that he allegedly told her he would take her on a cruise ship to visit a friend in Australia, but she had to do something for him first.

Story continues below advertisement

According to detectives, the suspect then sexually assaulted the girl numerous times over the coming days as he transported her across state lines, from Texas to California.

Click to play video: 'Missing U.S. teen rescued after using distress hand signal learned on TikTok'
Missing U.S. teen rescued after using distress hand signal learned on TikTok

It was on July 9, when the suspect stopped at a Long Beach laundromat to wash their clothes, that the girl was able to connect with Good Samaritans by scrawling “Help Me!” on a piece of crumpled-up paper and flashing it to people from inside the car.

They “immediately” called 911, police said.

When police responded, they came across the man standing outside the car. Inside the vehicle, they found the girl, her sign, a black BB gun “which resembled a semi-automatic pistol” and a pair of handcuffs.

The suspect has been identified as 61-year-old Steven Robert Sablan. He was transported to the Long Beach City Jail, where he was booked for kidnapping, lewd and lascivious acts with a child, and being a fugitive from justice. He was booked on a $100,000 bail and was released to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Investigation on July 11.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

CBS News reports that Sablan was indicted by a federal grand jury earlier this week and charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

If convicted of both charges, he could face life in prison.

The teen, who had been previously reported as a runaway, was placed in the custody of the San Antonio Department of Children and Family Services.

“I want to commend our community members for their vigilance and willingness to get involved by calling 911. This incident highlights the critical role community members play in keeping people safe,” Long Beach Chief of Police Wally Hebeish said in a statement. “I would also like to acknowledge our officers for their swift response and actions which led to getting this victim to safety.”

Click to play video: 'Texas family reunites with daughter who went missing 51 years ago'
Texas family reunites with daughter who went missing 51 years ago
Advertisement
More on World
KidnappingLong Beachgirl kidnapped texashelp me signhelp me sign kidnappingkidnapper Steven Robert Sablankidnapping help me signlong beach kidnapping help me signSteven Robert SablanSteven Robert Sablan kidnapteen kidnapped help me signteen kidnapped texastexas kidnapping help me sign
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices