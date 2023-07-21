Suspect of Kelowna corner store robbery sought by Mounties

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties are looking for a man accused of wielding a gun in the course of a Friday morning robbery in Kelowna.

The Circle K corner store in Kelowna, at the corner of Glenmore Drive and Mountainview Road, was robbed just before 5 a.m.

“RCMP general duty officers and police dog service quickly flooded the area in an attempt to apprehend the suspect. Despite their efforts, the suspect was not located,” Const. Mike Della Paolera said in a press release.

The suspect had brown hair and a slim build and was wearing a black mask and blue jacket.

He was dressed in a blue and black Reebok hoodie, grey jogger-style pants and grey running shoes.

“The Kelowna RCMP expresses deep concern for the safety of our community and would like to assure the public that we are actively searching for the suspect,” Della-Paolera said.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or saw a person matching the suspect’s description in the area, or who has dash camera recordings and have not yet spoken with the police, is urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250- 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-42044.

Those who wish to remain anonymous but have valuable information to share should consider reaching out to Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net