Woman charged after magic mushroom shop in Brantford shut down

A woman is facing charges after police raided an illegal magic mushroom business in Brantford, Ont., Wednesday.

Investigators say just over $10,000 worth of psilocybin mushrooms and edibles were seized from a retail location on Colborne Street.

Cash, drug paraphernalia and a small amount of cocaine were also confiscated in the action.

Psilocybin is banned under federal law and illegal to possess with no legal licence options for dispensaries.

Several dispensaries across Ontario have been shut down by police in recent weeks, including a pair in Hamilton following police raids in the city’s east end in early July.

Some $70,000 in psilocybin and psilocybin-infused edibles were seized in those two actions on July 6.

A 44-year-old Brantford man and a 25-year-old Hamilton woman face charges for possession and gaining proceeds from crime in those occurrences.