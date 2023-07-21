Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman charged after magic mushroom shop in Brantford shut down

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 21, 2023 3:11 pm
Brantford police say they shut down an illegal mushroom shop on Colborne Street July 12, 2023. Investigators also seized several edible products in the raid. View image in full screen
Brantford police say they shut down an illegal mushroom shop on Colborne Street July 12, 2023. Investigators also seized several edible products in the raid. Brantford Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman is facing charges after police raided an illegal magic mushroom business in Brantford, Ont., Wednesday.

Investigators say just over $10,000 worth of psilocybin mushrooms and edibles were seized from a retail location on Colborne Street.

Cash, drug paraphernalia and a small amount of cocaine were also confiscated in the action.

Psilocybin is banned under federal law and illegal to possess with no legal licence options for dispensaries.

Several dispensaries across Ontario have been shut down by police in recent weeks, including a pair in Hamilton following police raids in the city’s east end in early July.

Some $70,000 in psilocybin and psilocybin-infused edibles were seized in those two actions on July 6.

A 44-year-old Brantford man and a 25-year-old Hamilton woman face charges for possession and gaining proceeds from crime in those occurrences.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Montreal police raid magic mushroom shop on opening day'
Montreal police raid magic mushroom shop on opening day
Related News
CrimeHamilton newsBrantfordBrantford PoliceBrantford newsPsilocybinColborne Streetmagic mushroommushroom cabinetShroomyzPsilocybin ediblesbrantford mushroom shopbrantford mushrooms
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices