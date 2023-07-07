Over $70K in contraband seized after illegal mushroom shops shut down in Hamilton

Two magic mushroom shops have been shut down in Hamilton, Ont., following police raids in the city’s east-end on Thursday.
Hamilton police say some $70,000 in psilocybin and psilocybin-infused edibles were seized along with a quantity of cash from the two outlets.
One of the stores was on King Street East, just east of Gage Avenue, while the other was on Main Street, just east of Kenilworth Avenue North.
A 44-year-old Brantford man and a 25-year-old Hamilton woman are facing charges for possession and gaining proceeds from crime under $5,000.
Psilocybin is banned under federal law and illegal to possess with no legal licence options for dispensaries.
It’s the second time the Main Street East operation has been shut down by police.
The outlet was closed just three hours after opening to the public for the first time in mid-December 2022.
Two people were charged in that occurrence.
