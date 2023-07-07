Over $70K in contraband seized after illegal mushroom shops shut down in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Two magic mushroom shops have been shut down in Hamilton, Ont., following police raids in the city’s east-end on Thursday.

Hamilton police say some $70,000 in psilocybin and psilocybin-infused edibles were seized along with a quantity of cash from the two outlets.

View image in full screen Psilocybin and psilocybin-infused edibles are shown off in a photo taken from an illegal dispensary on King Street East in Hamilton Ont. July 6, 2023. Hamilton Police Service

One of the stores was on King Street East, just east of Gage Avenue, while the other was on Main Street, just east of Kenilworth Avenue North.

A 44-year-old Brantford man and a 25-year-old Hamilton woman are facing charges for possession and gaining proceeds from crime under $5,000.

Psilocybin is banned under federal law and illegal to possess with no legal licence options for dispensaries.

It’s the second time the Main Street East operation has been shut down by police.

A photo of contraband seized from a Hamilton Ont. magic mushroom shop on Main Street East. Hamilton Police Service

The outlet was closed just three hours after opening to the public for the first time in mid-December 2022.

Two people were charged in that occurrence.