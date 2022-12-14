Hamilton Police shut down magic mushroom shop within hours of doors opening

Send this page to someone via email

A store in Hamilton’s east end selling psilocybin or “magic mushrooms” for what the shop called medicinal purposes has been shut down by Hamilton Police.

Just three hours into the second day of business for the shop located on Main Street East, police obtained a warrant and closed its doors and arrested two people in the process.

Hamilton Police Vice and Drug Unit has shut down an illegal psilocybin mushroom business in Hamilton’s east end. READ MORE: https://t.co/PQgk03Eiub — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) December 14, 2022

While many advocates tout the benefits of psilocybin to help with various mental health disorders, and patients can seek Health Canada approval to consume them for medical purposes, it is still an illegal drug in Canada.

Some proponents say they hope that someday, psilocybin can be legalized like cannabis.