Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Cannabis

Hamilton Police shut down magic mushroom shop within hours of doors opening

By Diana Weeks Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 2:21 pm
Vice and Drug Unit has shut down an illegal psilocybin mushroom business in Hamilton’s east end. View image in full screen
Vice and Drug Unit has shut down an illegal psilocybin mushroom business in Hamilton’s east end. Hamilton Police

A store in Hamilton’s east end selling psilocybin or “magic mushrooms” for what the shop called medicinal purposes has been shut down by Hamilton Police.

Just three hours into the second day of business for the shop located on Main Street East, police obtained a warrant and closed its doors and arrested two people in the process.

Story continues below advertisement

While many advocates tout the benefits of psilocybin to help with various mental health disorders, and patients can seek Health Canada approval to consume them for medical purposes, it is still an illegal drug in Canada.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Some proponents say they hope that someday, psilocybin can be legalized like cannabis.

Read more: First patient in Quebec gets approval from Health Canada for magic mushroom therapy

CrimeHamiltonCannabisHamilton PolicelegalizationStoreeast-endMagic mushroomsPsilocybinShopmushroom cabinet

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers