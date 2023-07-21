Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

‘Smoking materials’ suspected cause of West Kelowna fire

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 21, 2023 12:34 pm
Click to play video: '‘Never seen it so bad’: Record-breaking wildfire season worsens'
‘Never seen it so bad’: Record-breaking wildfire season worsens
WATCH: Canada's wildfires have burned 11 million hectares of land so far. Three people have been killed on the front lines of the firefight this month, and the death of Carter Vigh, a 9-year-old B.C. boy, is being linked to the smoke.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Smoking materials found at the site of a Friday morning spot fire along Highway 97 in West Kelowna are the suspected cause.

It was around 6:30 a.m. when the first fire was spotted and doused. As firefighters dealt with it, two additional spot fires were reported along the highway.

“The first engine did a great job staying mobile, getting initial knockdown of these fires with support by an additional engine company to assist with complete extinguishment,” deputy chief Chad Gartrell of the West Kelowna Fire Rescue said.

Click to play video: 'Canadian military mobilizes to help B.C. fight wildfires'
Canadian military mobilizes to help B.C. fight wildfires

Investigators who responded to the incident indicated that “lit smokers’ materials were found at one of the incident sites.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“This is a stark reminder of the extreme drought conditions and ease of ignition these cured grassland fuels have currently within the community and the valley as a whole,” he said.

“WKFR reminds everyone to ensure that all smoker’s materials are extinguished in an appropriate receptacle to help prevent these types of incidents from occurring.”

More on Canada
West KelownaFirefightersHighway 97West Kelowna Fire RescuewkfrHuman Caused Firecigarette buttdiscarded cigaretteCareless firedeputy chief Chad Gartrellsmoking causes fires
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices