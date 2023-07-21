Menu

Crime

Store employee assaulted during attempted theft in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 21, 2023 11:23 am
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Guelph police arrested one man and are looking for a female in an attempted theft and assault.

Officers were dispatched to a business on Woodlawn Road West just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say a man and a woman entered the store. The woman was seen taking more than $300 worth of merchandise and trying to leave without paying for it.

Police say a store employee saw what was going on but was distracted by the accompanying male. As the woman left the store, the employee tried to follow her but was punched in the neck area by the man.

Trending Now

Investigators say the employee was not seriously hurt. Police located and charged the man and are looking to identify the female.

A 25-year-old man will appear in a Guelph court on Sept. 7.

Anyone with additional information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

