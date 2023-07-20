Charges laid after several people were being followed by a stranger: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

A Guelph man is facing charges after several people notified police about being followed.

Investigators with Guelph Police Service say two females were walking home around 2 a.m. on July 8 when they saw a man walking behind them in the area of Edinburgh Road South and Waterloo Avenue.

They say the females rain home and didn’t have any direct contact with the individual.

Three days later on July 11, a man and a woman called police after they saw a man trailing them as they were walking home in the same area.

Investigators say when the two reached their home, the man paced back and forth and then left once the pair began yelling at him.

They say the descriptions of the individual were the same in both incidents.

Investigators used video surveillance to identify the suspect and were able to make an arrest. The investigation also revealed that the men had previously breached release orders.

The 32-year-old was held for a bail hearing.