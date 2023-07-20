Electric skateboarder killed in early morning West Vancouver collision

See more sharing options

Police in West Vancouver are investigating a collision that killed a man riding an electric skateboard.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Thursday, at the intersection of Welsh Street and Capilano Road.

In a media release, police said a large commercial vehicle struck the rider, a man in his 40s, who died despite the best efforts of paramedics.

“This is a horrible situation that has left everyone involved shaken,” West Vancouver police Sgt. Mark McLean said in the release. “Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the victim.”

The Integrated Collision and Reconstruction team (ICARS) is investigating the crash, with a focus on what led up to the collision.

The intersection was closed overnight but reopened around 6 a.m.