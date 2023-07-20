Menu

Crime

Electric skateboarder killed in early morning West Vancouver collision

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 20, 2023 5:28 pm
The intersection of Capilano Road and Welch Street, where a man riding an electric skateboard was killed early Thursday morning. View image in full screen
The intersection of Capilano Road and Welch Street, where a man riding an electric skateboard was killed early Thursday morning. Global News
Police in West Vancouver are investigating a collision that killed a man riding an electric skateboard.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Thursday, at the intersection of Welsh Street and Capilano Road.

In a media release, police said a large commercial vehicle struck the rider, a man in his 40s, who died despite the best efforts of paramedics.

Click to play video: 'New rules for e-scooters in B.C.'
New rules for e-scooters in B.C.

“This is a horrible situation that has left everyone involved shaken,” West Vancouver police Sgt. Mark McLean said in the release. “Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the victim.”

The Integrated Collision and Reconstruction team (ICARS) is investigating the crash, with a focus on what led up to the collision.

The intersection was closed overnight but reopened around 6 a.m.

