Charges laid after east Toronto gunfight that left 3 injured: police

Charges have been laid against two men after a gunfight in east Toronto last weekend that left three people injured, including the alleged shooters, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded to the Morningside Avenue and Danzig Street area, south of Lawrence Avenue East in Scarborough, around 3 a.m. Sunday for a shooting.

Police said two men who were standing in a residential area got into an argument, which escalated to the point that one man went into his home to get a gun.

He then began firing at the other man, police said, while that individual pulled out his own gun and returned fire.

Three men, including the two alleged shooters, were injured. One man who had no involvement in the argument was also hit, police said.

Police previously said three males were found with gunshot-related injuries. One was shot in the torso, and other two were shot in the leg, police said.

At least one of the victims’ injuries were deemed serious, paramedics said at the time.

“Police arrived on scene and began facilitating medical treatment for all three men. As the initial investigation unfolded, the two shooters were identified and arrested,” police said.

Toronto residents Anthony Gangoo, 19, and Jaheim Barriner, 22, have each been charged with firearm-related offences.

Gangoo also faces a charge of failing to comply with probation.

Police added that four search warrants were executed resulting in the seizure of two guns and ammunition.

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues and Isaac Callan