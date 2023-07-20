Saskatchewan Roughriders announce Plaza of Honour inductees: 1st woman, 2013 Grey Cup team

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced their 2023 Plaza of Honour inductees, and as always, it brings back some memories.

The 2023 edition was not just a handful of players like normal, but rather an entire team.

This year marks the 10-year anniversary of the Riders’ Grey Cup win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at the old Mosaic Stadium. The entire team is being inducted as a group.

“We didn’t have any individuals in the locker room, we had a team and it showed, not only in the regular season but more importantly in the playoffs,” former Roughriders fullback Neal Hughes said.

“We all came together at the right time to do next to the impossible, which is winning the Grey Cup at home, which doesn’t happen very often in professional sports, you don’t get to win a championship at home.”

Story continues below advertisement

The 2013 team members aren’t the only inductees, however.

Wendy Kelly, the first woman on the Riders board of directors, was also inducted in the builders category posthumously.

Kelly will be the first woman to be inducted into the Plaza of Honour as an individual after volunteering her time to the Green and White over many years.

“I want to congratulate Wendy and the 2013 Roughriders team on their induction into the Plaza of Honour,” Roughriders president and CEO Craig Reynolds said. “Their remarkable contributions to the Club will forever be etched in the memories of Rider Nation and I have no doubt Wendy will be smiling down on us as we celebrate at Mosaic Stadium on October 7.”

The inductees will be honoured during a half-time ceremony on Oct. 7 during Legends Night & 2013 Grey Cup Anniversary. The Riders will be giving away free replicas of the 2013 Grey Cup Championship Rings to the first 5,000 fans.

The annual SaskTel Plaza of Honour has inducted 138 individuals who have made major contributions to the Roughriders. The Riders have also previously inducted the 1966, 1989 and 2007 Grey Cup championship teams.