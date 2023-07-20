B.C. Amber Alert: RCMP say missing mom and kids may be travelling with 2 men

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in British Columbia say a mother and two missing children who are the subject of an Amber Alert may be travelling with two men.

Surrey RCMP issued the alert on Wednesday after 45-year-old Verity Bolton failed to return her two kids, eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton to their father at the end of a planned vacation.

2:53 Surrey RCMP provide new details on Amber Alert and missing children

View image in full screen BC RCMP

On Thursday, RCMP said Bolton and the children may also be travelling with her father Robert Bolton, 74, and her boyfriend Abraxas Glazov, 53.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the children’s family have asked for privacy, but released a statement on their behalf.

“Our family would like to thank the RCMP for their ceaseless efforts, as well as the public who are sharing the Amber Alert and have been calling with tips,” the statement reads.

“Our entire family is devastated by the recent events. We ask that everyone could continue to be vigilant in looking for Josh and Aurora, who we miss greatly and hope will be returned home safe very soon.”

View image in full screen Surrey RCMP

The group are believed to be travelling in a dark blue 2012 Dodge Ram 2500, with the B.C. licence plate SJ2708. The truck may be equipped with either a horse trailer or a large travel trailer, Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said.

Earlier Thursday, Mounties said they had confirmed Verity Bolton was seen grocery shopping in Kamloops.

Story continues below advertisement

“The children were not seen in the store,” Munn said.

View image in full screen Surrey RCMP

View image in full screen BC RCMP

The Surrey RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit has taken conduct of the file, and is working with Kamloops RCMP. Munn said police are still working on a timeline, but have confirmed several key dates.

Story continues below advertisement

The children were seen in Surrey on June 28 and in Kelowna at Krafty’s Kitchen & Bar on June 30. The last time the children were seen was travelling through the Merritt area on July 7, according to Munn.

Bolton was supposed to return the children to their father, who has primary custody, on July 17.

“Mom initially did have permission to take these children on a vacation, however, the circumstances surrounding that have significantly changed since then, and we are extremely concerned for the safety and well-being of the children which is why an Amber Alert was issued,” Munn said.

“We have concern for the mental health and well-being of the mother and her overall ability to care for the children. That stems from information that we have received through our investigation. Unfortunately, not all specific details are able to be publicly released.”

2:01 Chilliwack mother calls for national missing adult alert system

Police have said the group had intended to camp in the Kelowna area, but investigators have since learned the booking was cancelled.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators do not believe they have crossed into the U.S., and have no information at this point that they have left the province, Munn said.

Anyone who has tips about specific locations or previous sightings of the three is asked to report them to their local police of jurisdiction.

Aurora has shoulder-length, slightly curled hair that is likely braided. She was last seen wearing a blue dress with coloured flowers on it. She also has a chipped left front upper tooth and freckles on her face. She is about 55 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Joshuah has short to medium-length hair as his buzz cut is growing out. He was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt. He is about 70 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Verity has long hair, usually in a ponytail, weighs about 119 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees the children or their mother is asked not to approach them, but to call 9-1-1 immediately.