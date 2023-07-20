Menu

Traffic

Man taken to trauma centre after collision in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 20, 2023 3:34 pm
A Toronto Police Service badge is shown during a press conference in Toronto on Aug. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service badge is shown during a press conference in Toronto on Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital after a collision in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Yonge Street and Chaplin Crescent area.

Officers said two vehicles were involved. The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man in his 30s was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Officers said roads were closed in the area and asked motorists to consider alternative routes.

