Concerns for unhoused population rise as heat wave rolls into the Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

With daytime highs projected to be between 35 C and 38 C throughout the Okanagan, Interior Health is reminding people to keep their community’s most vulnerable in mind.

Elevated temperatures increase the risk of heat-related illness, Interior Health said, as the two-day heat wave started to roll in.

Most at risk are adults over 60, people who live alone, those who are pregnant, people who have pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, respiratory disease or mental illnesses, those with substance use disorders and those who are marginally housed.

The heat-related needs of the unhouse are something the people at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission are acutely aware of and they’re asking the community to help.

2:40 ‘This heat is terrible’: High temperatures scorch southern Europe

They’re asking the community to protect the people living on the street by donating hydration supplies such as bottled water and electrolytes as well as sunscreen, umbrellas and freezies to Kelowna’s Gospel Mission at 251 Leon Ave., Kelowna.

Story continues below advertisement

“Due to the extreme heat alert, KGM is looking for volunteers to hand out supplies this Thursday through Sunday to our neighbours living on the street,” Sonja Menyes said.

1:45 US heat wave: Millions of Americans under alert from national weather service

To volunteer this summer, reach out to Menyes at volunteer@kelownagospelmission.ca

To participate in supporting the extreme heat alert or call (250) 763-3737.