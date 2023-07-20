Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Concerns for unhoused population rise as heat wave rolls into the Okanagan

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 20, 2023 5:22 pm
Click to play video: 'How to stay cool during B.C.’s heat wave'
How to stay cool during B.C.’s heat wave
With heat warnings in effect, there are dangers associated with the hotter-than-average temperatures – especially if you don't have air conditioning. Dr. Sarah Henderson, scientific director of environmental health services at the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, has some tips on how you can stay cool and safe – Jul 9, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With daytime highs projected to be between 35 C and 38 C throughout the Okanagan, Interior Health is reminding people to keep their community’s most vulnerable in mind.

Elevated temperatures increase the risk of heat-related illness, Interior Health said, as the two-day heat wave started to roll in.

Most at risk are adults over 60, people who live alone, those who are pregnant, people who have pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, respiratory disease or mental illnesses, those with substance use disorders and those who are marginally housed.

The heat-related needs of the unhouse are something the people at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission are acutely aware of and they’re asking the community to help.

Click to play video: '‘This heat is terrible’: High temperatures scorch southern Europe'
‘This heat is terrible’: High temperatures scorch southern Europe

They’re asking the community to protect the people living on the street by donating hydration supplies such as bottled water and electrolytes as well as sunscreen, umbrellas and freezies to Kelowna’s Gospel Mission at 251 Leon Ave., Kelowna.

Story continues below advertisement

“Due to the extreme heat alert, KGM is looking for volunteers to hand out supplies this Thursday through Sunday to our neighbours living on the street,” Sonja Menyes said.

Trending Now

 

Click to play video: 'US heat wave: Millions of Americans under alert from national weather service'
US heat wave: Millions of Americans under alert from national weather service

To volunteer this summer, reach out to Menyes at  volunteer@kelownagospelmission.ca

To participate in supporting the extreme heat alert or call (250) 763-3737.

 

More on Crime
Okanagancentral okanagansouth okanaganNorth OkanaganInterior Healthleon avenueKelowna's Gospel Mission
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices