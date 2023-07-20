Fire near Kelowna’s rail trail approached homes before being snuffed out

Send this page to someone via email

A fire sparked shortly Wednesday night came dangerously close to a Kelowna neighbourhood, according to officials.

The fire was sparked just before 7 p.m. and when crews first arrived it was measured at about 15-feet by 20-feet in size, and located halfway between the rail trail and the Monashee neighbourhood on Dilworth Mountain.

The small fire quickly ran up the steep grade toward homes on the edge of the neighbourhood, Kelowna Fire Department officials said.



“Crews were deployed to the 900 block of Monashee Place where an aggressive fire attack began,” the fire department said.

The intensity of the fire started to build and it was spreading fast. Firefighters eventually stopped the blaze when it was a mere 50 feet from several homes but not before the fire had grown to 250 feet by 75 feet in size.

The Kelowna Fire Department said it would like to thank the public for reporting the fires.