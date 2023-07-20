Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Trudeau swarmed by nearly 100 protesters in Belleville, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 20, 2023 4:36 pm
B.C. port strike: Trudeau says convening incident response group necessary to end labour disruption
WATCH: B.C. port strike - Trudeau says convening incident response group necessary to end labour disruption
An event for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was cut short in Belleville, Ont., today after nearly 100 protesters surrounded him and his motorcade.

Trudeau was in the city to mark the seventh anniversary of the Liberal government’s Child Care Benefit, to meet with the mayor and to visit a farmers’ market.

Protesters showed up at the market outside city hall as Trudeau met with a crowd of community members and took selfies.

Trudeau was set to meet with about 10 vendors, but he couldn’t make his way to the other side of the public square after being swarmed by the dozens of protesters.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in Belleville, Ontario, on Thursday July 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg View image in full screen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in Belleville, Ontario, on Thursday July 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves before leaving Belleville, Ontario, on Thursday July 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg View image in full screen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves before leaving Belleville, Ontario, on Thursday July 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg.
Protesters shout at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when leaving Belleville, Ontario, on Thursday July 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg View image in full screen
Protesters shout at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when leaving Belleville, Ontario, on Thursday July 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg.
‘Heartbreaking’: Trudeau reacts to deadly helicopter crash in Alberta

Some of them were holding Trump flags, while others were screaming expletives about the government and the media.

At one point, the prime minister’s security detail pushed away two women who approached his motorcade as he stood on an SUV’s side step waving and smiling at the crowd.

Reacting to the protesters, one city hall worker said the chaos was a shame.

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

