Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police issue warning about fake gold scammers in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 20, 2023 11:40 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo regional police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo regional police are warning residents after a person was sold fake jewelry after helping out a stranded motorist.

Police say that on Monday, the victim was driving on King Street in Kitchener, Ont., when they spotted a vehicle that was broken down at the side of the road.

The occupants of the broken-down car told the passerby that they had run out of fuel and had lost their wallets. They asked for help to get gas.

Once the gas was bought and paid for, police say the suspects then sold the victim some jewelry that was purported to be gold. The victim later learned it was fake.

Trending Now

Police described the suspect vehicle as being a silver Mercedes SUV.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement
More on Crime
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeKing Street KitchenerKitchener FraudKitchener scam warning
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices