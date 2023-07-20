Police issue warning about fake gold scammers in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police are warning residents after a person was sold fake jewelry after helping out a stranded motorist.

Police say that on Monday, the victim was driving on King Street in Kitchener, Ont., when they spotted a vehicle that was broken down at the side of the road.

The occupants of the broken-down car told the passerby that they had run out of fuel and had lost their wallets. They asked for help to get gas.

Once the gas was bought and paid for, police say the suspects then sold the victim some jewelry that was purported to be gold. The victim later learned it was fake.

Police described the suspect vehicle as being a silver Mercedes SUV.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.