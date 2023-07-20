Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Boy, 16, dies following collision between dirt bike, vehicle in Uxbridge: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 20, 2023 10:06 am
Durham Regional Police Service say a 16-year-old boy died in hospital after the dirt bike he was operating was struck by a vehicle in Uxbridge on Wednesday night. View image in full screen
Durham Regional Police Service say a 16-year-old boy died in hospital after the dirt bike he was operating was struck by a vehicle in Uxbridge on Wednesday night. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A teenager died following a head-on collision involving a dirt bike and a vehicle in Uxbridge, Ont., on Wednesday night.

Durham Regional Police say the collision at Sideline 28 and Uxbridge Pickering Townline was reported at around 9:30 p.m.

Police say the vehicle was travelling eastbound when it crossed the centre line and made contact with the westbound dirt bike.

The 16-year-old boy operating the dirt bike was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The female driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was not injured.

Story continues below advertisement

The roadway was closed for several hours as police investigated.

Trending Now

On Thursday morning, police said the collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the traffic services branch at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5227 or provide anonymous tips to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.

More on Canada
Fatal CrashFatal CollisionUxbridgeDRPSDurham Regional Police Servicedirt bike crashdirt bike collisiondirt biker
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices