Boy, 16, dies following collision between dirt bike, vehicle in Uxbridge: police

A teenager died following a head-on collision involving a dirt bike and a vehicle in Uxbridge, Ont., on Wednesday night.

Durham Regional Police say the collision at Sideline 28 and Uxbridge Pickering Townline was reported at around 9:30 p.m.

Police say the vehicle was travelling eastbound when it crossed the centre line and made contact with the westbound dirt bike.

The 16-year-old boy operating the dirt bike was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The female driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was not injured.

Road closure – Uxbridge Pickering Townline Rd between Sideline 26 and Sideline 28 due to a motor vehicle accident investigation – undetermined length of time — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) July 20, 2023

The roadway was closed for several hours as police investigated.

On Thursday morning, police said the collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the traffic services branch at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5227 or provide anonymous tips to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.