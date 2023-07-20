Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man faces charges after sex assault reported on youth in Burlington parking lot: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 20, 2023 9:03 am
Halton Regional Police arrested a man July 13, 2023 in relation to the sexual assault of a young boy in Burlington, Ont. View image in full screen
Halton Regional Police arrested a man July 13, 2023 in relation to the sexual assault of a young boy in Burlington, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man is facing charges after police connected him with a recent sex assault reported on a young boy in a Burlington, Ont. parking lot

Investigators allege the 51-year-old, identified in a release, assaulted the victim in a vehicle not far from Guelph Line and Upper Middle Road around 8:30 p.m. on July 13.

The suspect and victim are known to one another, say Halton police.

The accused is facing a pair of charges, sexual assault and sexual interference.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims tied to the suspect and say anyone with information can reach out to Halton police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'First responders see uptick in calls for dogs in hot vehicles'
First responders see uptick in calls for dogs in hot vehicles
Advertisement
More on Crime
Sexual Assaultsex assaulthalton policehalton crimeGuelph Lineupper middle roadsex assault burlington
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices