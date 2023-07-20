Man faces charges after sex assault reported on youth in Burlington parking lot: police

See more sharing options

A man is facing charges after police connected him with a recent sex assault reported on a young boy in a Burlington, Ont. parking lot

Investigators allege the 51-year-old, identified in a release, assaulted the victim in a vehicle not far from Guelph Line and Upper Middle Road around 8:30 p.m. on July 13.

The suspect and victim are known to one another, say Halton police.

The accused is facing a pair of charges, sexual assault and sexual interference.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims tied to the suspect and say anyone with information can reach out to Halton police or Crime Stoppers.