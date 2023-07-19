Knife wielding suspects confront person selling car in Mississauga, Ont: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to steal a car from someone he arranged to meet through an online advertisement in Mississauga, Ont., at knifepoint.

Peel Regional Police said someone went to a meetup on Tuesday evening, after agreeing to sell their vehicle to someone online.

When they got there around 9:30 p.m., the person was confronted by two people brandishing knives and demanding the vehicle, police said. A brief struggle reportedly followed and the suspects fled with the victim unharmed.

Police said they were quick to respond to the incident, reported around Tomken Road and Bloor Street East. One suspect was arrested. Another remains at large.

Police said a 37-year-old from Mississauga was arrested. He was charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief over $5,000.