Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Knife wielding suspects confront person selling car in Mississauga, Ont: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 19, 2023 6:59 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to steal a car from someone he arranged to meet through an online advertisement in Mississauga, Ont., at knifepoint.

Peel Regional Police said someone went to a meetup on Tuesday evening, after agreeing to sell their vehicle to someone online.

When they got there around 9:30 p.m., the person was confronted by two people brandishing knives and demanding the vehicle, police said. A brief struggle reportedly followed and the suspects fled with the victim unharmed.

Trending Now

Police said they were quick to respond to the incident, reported around Tomken Road and Bloor Street East. One suspect was arrested. Another remains at large.

Police said a 37-year-old from Mississauga was arrested. He was charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief over $5,000.

Advertisement
More on Crime
Crimepeel regional policeMississaugaCarjackingPRPBloor StreetTomken Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices