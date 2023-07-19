Alberta wildfires: Metis settlement asks province for 2nd access road

Send this page to someone via email

A Metis settlement in northern Alberta is asking for a second road out the community two months after a devastating wildfire.

There is only one way in and out of the East Prairie Metis Settlement.

The 40-kilometre range road on the north end of the community connects with Highway 2 about 360 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Raymond Supernault, the settlement’s chair, says if a fire starts in the north end of the settlement, it would block the only road and trap the community.

He says the settlement has been asking for a second road for more than 20 years, but the Alberta government hasn’t taken any action.

Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors says it has been in contact with East Prairie and is monitoring the wildfire situation and its potential effect on access.

The ministry says it will conduct site reviews and bring a timely and workable solution to the community.