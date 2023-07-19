Child in serious condition after multi-vehicle collision in northeast Calgary

A child is in serious but stable condition after a multi-vehicle collision in northeast Calgary on Wednesday afternoon.
According to an EMS spokesperson, the incident involving a child on a bike happened on Redstone Avenue Northeast and the call came in just after 3 p.m.
The EMS spokesperson told Global News the child is around seven or eight years old and was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.
