Child in serious condition after multi-vehicle collision in northeast Calgary

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted July 19, 2023 5:42 pm
File photo of an Alberta Health Services EMS ambulance, pictured in downtown Calgary on April 3, 2023. View image in full screen
File photo of an Alberta Health Services EMS ambulance, pictured in downtown Calgary on April 3, 2023. A child is in serious but stable condition after a multi-vehicle collision in northeast Calgary. Global News
A child is in serious but stable condition after a multi-vehicle collision in northeast Calgary on Wednesday afternoon.

According to an EMS spokesperson, the incident involving a child on a bike happened on Redstone Avenue Northeast and the call came in just after 3 p.m.

The EMS spokesperson told Global News the child is around seven or eight years old and was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

