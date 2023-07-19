1 dead in highway rollover near Millarville, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead following an afternoon crash on a highway southwest of Calgary.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a rollover crash along Highway 549 near 304 Street West, near the hamlet of Millarville, shortly after 2 p.m.

According to EMS officials, one person, their age and gender not released, was pronounced dead on scene. No other injuries have been reported and its believed there were no other vehicles involved.

Detours were in place around the crash site.