1 dead in highway rollover near Millarville, Alta.

By Ryan White Global News
Posted July 19, 2023 5:41 pm
One person is dead following a July 19 rollover crash on Highway 549 west of Millarville, Alta. View image in full screen
One person is dead following a July 19 rollover crash on Highway 549 west of Millarville, Alta. Global News
One person is dead following an afternoon crash on a highway southwest of Calgary.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a rollover crash along Highway 549 near 304 Street West, near the hamlet of Millarville, shortly after 2 p.m.

According to EMS officials, one person, their age and gender not released, was pronounced dead on scene. No other injuries have been reported and its believed there were no other vehicles involved.

Detours were in place around the crash site.

