Kelowna speed demons racking up tickets, having vehicles impounded

With 35 incidents recorded since the start of the year, Kelowna Mounties continue to raise concerns about lead-footed drivers going as much as double the posted speed limits.

“Drivers continue to put themselves and others at risk by driving at these speeds on our streets,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said.

“Our traffic and other frontline officers are committed to removing these vehicles and their drivers from our roadways and issuing the appropriate fines. These high speeds and complete disregard for public safety is not acceptable.”

Most recently, at around 6 a.m. Wednesday, a Kelowna Mountie had just started their shift and was travelling eastbound on Clement Avenue when they saw a 1985 Yamaha motorcycle, turn left from Gordon Drive and accelerate past them at a high rate of speed.

“The officer confirmed via radar the motorcycle was traveling at 103 kilometers an hour in the posted 50km/hr zone,” RCMP said in a press release. “The officer conducted a traffic stop, pulling the driver over in the RCMP detachment parking lot on Clement Avenue. The 33-year-old male driver was issued a ticket for excessive speed and his motorcycle was impounded.”

A short time later on Highway 97, near Ellison Lake, a 2004 Mazda 3 driven by a 24-year-old man with a class seven license was allegedly clocked at 135 km/hr in the posted 90 km/hr zone.

“This man’s vehicle was also impounded,” RCMP said.

A third vehicle driven by a 20-year-old man was issued a ticket for both Excessive Speed and No Insurance, which cost around $598.

Excessive speed tickets can range from $368 up to $483 and come with 3 Driver Penalty Points. All three vehicles from this particular morning were impounded for a period of seven days, which also comes with a separate fee from the respective towing company.