Politics

Province appoints cardiac surgeon to Edmonton Police Commission

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted July 19, 2023 4:09 pm
Dr. Jayan Nagendran, the latest provincial appointee to the Edmonton Police Commission. View image in full screen
Dr. Jayan Nagendran, the latest provincial appointee to the Edmonton Police Commission. Supplied / Edmonton Police Commission
The government of Alberta has appointed a cardiac surgeon to the Edmonton Police Commission (EPC), the second appointee since making changes to the Police Amendment Act.

Dr. Jayan Nagendran is a cardiac surgeon clinician-scientist and the director of cardiac surgery at the University of Alberta and the director of lung transplantation for Alberta Health Services (AHS), the EPC said.

Nagendran is a full-time surgeon, performing around 200 open-heart surgeries every year in Edmonton, said the commission. He also does extensive research in the cardiac surgery field.

“(Nagendran) is a strong advocate of healthcare and access to healthcare. Dr. Nagendran is proud to call Edmonton his home and wishes a bright future for all who live in our communities,” the EPC said.

Click to play video: 'Concerns over the Edmonton Police Commission’s motion to have race on IDs'
Concerns over the Edmonton Police Commission’s motion to have race on IDs

Nagendran will be sworn in to attend the next EPC meeting in September. His term will expire on April 24, 2026, the commission said.

The Alberta government gained the power to appoint commissioners through the Police Amendment Act, which took effect on Dec. 15, 2022.

The other provincial appointee is Michael Lee, a dentist and advocate for Edmonton’s Chinatown.

