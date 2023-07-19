Province appoints cardiac surgeon to Edmonton Police Commission

Send this page to someone via email

The government of Alberta has appointed a cardiac surgeon to the Edmonton Police Commission (EPC), the second appointee since making changes to the Police Amendment Act.

Dr. Jayan Nagendran is a cardiac surgeon clinician-scientist and the director of cardiac surgery at the University of Alberta and the director of lung transplantation for Alberta Health Services (AHS), the EPC said.

Nagendran is a full-time surgeon, performing around 200 open-heart surgeries every year in Edmonton, said the commission. He also does extensive research in the cardiac surgery field.

“(Nagendran) is a strong advocate of healthcare and access to healthcare. Dr. Nagendran is proud to call Edmonton his home and wishes a bright future for all who live in our communities,” the EPC said.

Nagendran will be sworn in to attend the next EPC meeting in September. His term will expire on April 24, 2026, the commission said.

The Alberta government gained the power to appoint commissioners through the Police Amendment Act, which took effect on Dec. 15, 2022.

The other provincial appointee is Michael Lee, a dentist and advocate for Edmonton’s Chinatown.