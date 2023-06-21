Chinatown advocate is 1st provincial appointee to Edmonton Police Commission

Send this page to someone via email

A man who has advocated for safety in Edmonton’s Chinatown is the first provincial appointee to the city’s police commission.

Michael Lee is the chair of the Greater Edmonton Chinese Community Foundation as well as vice-chair of the Chinese Benevolent Association and a founding member of the Guizhou Rose Society. Lee has spoken on behalf of the Chinese community at rallies.

Lee also runs a private dental office, has taught at the University of Alberta and is an avid volunteer, according to the Edmonton Police Commission.

Lee’s three-year term is set to expire on April 24, 2026, according to the police commission.

1:35 Chinatown homicides focus of Edmonton Police Commission meeting

The Alberta government gained the power to appoint commissioners through the Police Amendment Act, which took effect Dec. 15, 2022.

The police commission said the province appointed two new members on May 11 and that it would introduce them once the members were onboarded. The other new commissioner has not been introduced yet.