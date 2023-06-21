Menu

Canada

Chinatown advocate is 1st provincial appointee to Edmonton Police Commission

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted June 21, 2023 12:18 pm
Click to play video: 'One year since Edmonton releases public safety plan'
One year since Edmonton releases public safety plan
It's been one year since the city released its public safety plan after two men were killed in Chinatown last May, leaving the community outraged. The plan came at the request of then-justice minister Tyler Shandro and is a comprehensive approach to improving safety in the downtown area and on public transit. In Chinatown, some say the situation is improving, but the work is not over. Nicole Stillger has more. – Jun 9, 2023
A man who has advocated for safety in Edmonton’s Chinatown is the first provincial appointee to the city’s police commission.

Michael Lee is the chair of the Greater Edmonton Chinese Community Foundation as well as vice-chair of the Chinese Benevolent Association and a founding member of the Guizhou Rose Society. Lee has spoken on behalf of the Chinese community at rallies.

Lee also runs a private dental office, has taught at the University of Alberta and is an avid volunteer, according to the Edmonton Police Commission.

Lee’s three-year term is set to expire on April 24, 2026, according to the police commission.

Click to play video: 'Chinatown homicides focus of Edmonton Police Commission meeting'
Chinatown homicides focus of Edmonton Police Commission meeting

The Alberta government gained the power to appoint commissioners through the Police Amendment Act, which took effect Dec. 15, 2022.

The police commission said the province appointed two new members on May 11 and that it would introduce them once the members were onboarded. The other new commissioner has not been introduced yet.

