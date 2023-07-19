Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 dead after suspected overdose at Regina tent encampment

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 19, 2023 12:50 pm
The Regina Police Service responded to a report early Wednesday of a suspected overdose at the Regina tent encampment. View image in full screen
The Regina Police Service responded to a report early Wednesday of a suspected overdose at the Regina tent encampment. Global Regina still
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Regina Police Service (RPS) confirmed one person is dead at the tent encampment in front of city hall.

According to an email statement to Global News, on Wednesday before 5:45 a.m., police responded to a report of a suspected overdose.

1 dead after suspected overdose at Regina tent encampment - image View image in full screen

“When they arrived, EMS were on scene with a deceased adult female,” the RPS stated. “As is the case in all death investigations, police are working in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service to determine the exact cause of death.”

Story continues below advertisement

The RPS stated this death is one of three suspected overdose deaths in the city since Tuesday morning.  Police are currently preparing further information related to recent overdoses in Regina.

Trending Now

More to come…

 

Click to play video: 'Tent encampment at Regina City Hall continues to grow'
Tent encampment at Regina City Hall continues to grow
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsRegina Police ServiceOverdoseOverdose deathTent Encampmentregina overdose
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices