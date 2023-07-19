1 dead after suspected overdose at Regina tent encampment

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) confirmed one person is dead at the tent encampment in front of city hall.

According to an email statement to Global News, on Wednesday before 5:45 a.m., police responded to a report of a suspected overdose.

“When they arrived, EMS were on scene with a deceased adult female,” the RPS stated. “As is the case in all death investigations, police are working in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service to determine the exact cause of death.”

The RPS stated this death is one of three suspected overdose deaths in the city since Tuesday morning. Police are currently preparing further information related to recent overdoses in Regina.

More to come…