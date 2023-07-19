Menu

Crime

Teen cyclists chased by tractor driver after disturbance, charges laid

By Ben Harrietha 980 CFPL
Posted July 19, 2023 11:16 am
The owner of the vehicle was driving a tractor nearby when the incident happened and allegedly chased the cyclists with the tractor, nearly striking some of the group. View image in full screen
The owner of the vehicle was driving a tractor nearby when the incident happened and allegedly chased the cyclists with the tractor, nearly striking some of the group. Global News
Middlesex County OPP have charged six people after reports of a disturbance north of London, Ont.

Around 11:18 a.m. on Tuesday, OPP received reports of a disturbance involving a group of five teenage cyclists and a tractor operator at a location on Nine Mile Road near Clarke Road.

Police say that the group of cyclists allegedly damaged a vehicle parked in the area.

The owner of the vehicle was driving a tractor nearby and allegedly chased the cyclists with the tractor, nearly striking some of the group.

Following that, police say the operator got off the tractor and continued to chase the group with a large stick.

All involved individuals were taken into custody, and no injuries were reported.

A 62-year-old farmer from Thames Centre is charged with assault with a weapon and dangerous operation.

The five teens, whose ages range from 15 to 19, are all charged with mischief over $5,000.

All of the accused have been released and are expected to appear in London court in September.

