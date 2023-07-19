Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man allegedly exposed himself to kids at park in Elmira: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 19, 2023 11:24 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo Regional Police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly exposed himself at a playground in Elmira on Monday.

According to a release, at around 2 p.m. the man was reported to be screaming in Gibson Park, before he knocked food from someone’s hands and then exposed himself to children on the playground.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were unable to find the suspect.

Trending Now

Police described the man as being around five feet six inches with a full beard. He was said to be dressed in a pink shirt and red plaid pants.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777.or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More on Crime
Kitchener newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeWoolwich newsWoolwich crimeElmira newsElmira crimeWatelroo newsGibson Park ElmiraGibson Park Woolwich
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices