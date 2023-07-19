Man allegedly exposed himself to kids at park in Elmira: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly exposed himself at a playground in Elmira on Monday.

According to a release, at around 2 p.m. the man was reported to be screaming in Gibson Park, before he knocked food from someone’s hands and then exposed himself to children on the playground.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were unable to find the suspect.

Police described the man as being around five feet six inches with a full beard. He was said to be dressed in a pink shirt and red plaid pants.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777.or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.