Justin Trudeau is expected to make a stop in Kingston on Thursday morning as he makes his way across Ontario this week.

The prime minister is planning to head to the city’s west-end Boys and Girls Club on Bath Road to meet with children and their families at around 11 a.m.

A media advisory says he is meant to discuss the impacts of the Canada Child Benefit.