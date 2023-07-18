Homicide team called to Abbotsford for suspicious death

Homicide investigators were called to Abbotsford on Tuesday, where one person was found dead under suspicious circumstances.
Abbotsford police said they were called to a home on Madiera Place around 7:30 a.m.
Officers arrived to find the deceased, and said one person has been arrested in connection with the death.
IHIT investigating man’s death in Surrey
Police are remaining tight lipped about other details of the investigation, but said they believe the death to be “an isolated incident and the public is not at risk.”
Trending Now
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is taking conduct of the case, but has yet to release a statement.
Anyone with information or video shot in the neighbourhood is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.
More on Crime
- Man convicted of human trafficking of children is living at Ontario children’s centre: police
- Police K9 rips off man’s ear, no ground for charges: Ontario watchdog
- Long Island serial killer? Police charge man with multiple counts of murder
- Amsterdam court needs more specifics before sentence in Aydin Coban cyberbullying case
Comments