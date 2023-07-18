Menu

Crime

Homicide team called to Abbotsford for suspicious death

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 18, 2023 5:23 pm
Homicide investigators have been deployed to Abbotsford after someone was found dead in a home in the 31000-block of Madiera Place Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
Homicide investigators have been deployed to Abbotsford after someone was found dead in a home in the 31000-block of Madiera Place Tuesday morning. Global News
Homicide investigators were called to Abbotsford on Tuesday, where one person was found dead under suspicious circumstances.

Abbotsford police said they were called to a home on Madiera Place around 7:30 a.m.

Officers arrived to find the deceased, and said one person has been arrested in connection with the death.

IHIT investigating man’s death in Surrey

Police are remaining tight lipped about other details of the investigation, but said they believe the death to be “an isolated incident and the public is not at risk.”

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is taking conduct of the case, but has yet to release a statement.

Anyone with information or video shot in the neighbourhood is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

