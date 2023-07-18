Homicide team called to Abbotsford for suspicious death

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators were called to Abbotsford on Tuesday, where one person was found dead under suspicious circumstances.

Abbotsford police said they were called to a home on Madiera Place around 7:30 a.m.

Officers arrived to find the deceased, and said one person has been arrested in connection with the death.

Police are remaining tight lipped about other details of the investigation, but said they believe the death to be “an isolated incident and the public is not at risk.”

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is taking conduct of the case, but has yet to release a statement.

Anyone with information or video shot in the neighbourhood is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.