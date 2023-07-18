Northwest Calgary death ‘undetermined’ but non-criminal: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman’s death in the northwest Calgary community of Bowness on Sunday is still undetermined, according to the Calgary Police Service.

Police said at around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers were conducting an investigation at a residence in the 7900 block of 36 Avenue N.W. when a woman’s body was found inside.

An autopsy completed on Tuesday ruled the woman’s cause of death as “undetermined,” police said.

However, the CPS said while the woman’s death isn’t criminal in nature, it may have been a result of a drug overdose and first responders were not called when she was initially found.

“In Canada, the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides some legal protection for individuals who seek emergency help during an overdose to reduce fear of police attending the scene. This Act can protect individuals from being charged with possession of a controlled substance, as well as breach of conditions in some scenarios,” a news release on Tuesday read.

“However, the moving and disposal of a body could result in criminal charges being laid such as indignity to a body.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or through Crime Stoppers.