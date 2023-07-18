Man in medical distress dies in police custody: Pelican Narrows RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man, who police described was in medical distress at the Pelican Narrows RCMP detachment, died after being transported to hospital.

According to a release, the Pelican Narrows RCMP responded to the report on July 16, 2023, at approximately 2:50 p.m.

“Police initiated life-saving efforts until EMS arrived on scene,” stated police. “The male was then transported to hospital where he was later declared deceased. His family has been notified.”

The Saskatchewan RCMP notified the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) who will investigate the Saskatchewan RCMP’s interaction with the deceased and the circumstances of his death.

This investigation is based on a requirement by The Police Act, 1990.

“The Saskatchewan RCMP is disclosing this as part of our ongoing commitment to transparency,” as stated in the release.

Story continues below advertisement

Police stated that any inquiries regarding this matter can be directed to SIRT.