Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Guelph police concerned about illegal firearms coming into city

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 18, 2023 5:01 pm
Drugs, weapons, and cash seized by Guelph police after executing search warrant at home. View image in full screen
Drugs, weapons, and cash seized by Guelph police after executing search warrant at home. Guelph Police Service
The Guelph Police Service has sounded the alarm about the number of illegal firearms being discovered in the southwestern Ontario city.

In a news release Tuesday, they said a concerning number of firearm-related criminal offences has become a disturbing trend.

They cite three recent incidents where illegal firearms were seized in police raids: two loaded handguns and a large quantity of ammunition were seized at a home on May 25; and police seized two rifles and several real and replica firearms at a warehouse on June 1.

On July 5, a man who was carrying a loaded 9mm Glock handgun in his wristband was arrested.

Police Chief Gord Cobey said these firearms offences present an increased risk for citizens and police force members.

He said police will continue to work to identify and disrupt the activities of those involved in these illegal activities.

Guelph police encourage people to report any illegal firearm or other criminal activity by calling 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Ottawa tables tougher firearm laws freezing handgun ownership, targets gun trafficking
Guelph NewsGunsFirearmsGuelph crimeWeaponsGuelph Police ServiceGun CrimeIllegal Gunsillegal firearmscriminal offences
