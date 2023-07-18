Guelph police concerned about illegal firearms coming into city

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Police Service has sounded the alarm about the number of illegal firearms being discovered in the southwestern Ontario city.

In a news release Tuesday, they said a concerning number of firearm-related criminal offences has become a disturbing trend.

They cite three recent incidents where illegal firearms were seized in police raids: two loaded handguns and a large quantity of ammunition were seized at a home on May 25; and police seized two rifles and several real and replica firearms at a warehouse on June 1.

On July 5, a man who was carrying a loaded 9mm Glock handgun in his wristband was arrested.

Police Chief Gord Cobey said these firearms offences present an increased risk for citizens and police force members.

Story continues below advertisement

He said police will continue to work to identify and disrupt the activities of those involved in these illegal activities.

Guelph police encourage people to report any illegal firearm or other criminal activity by calling 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.