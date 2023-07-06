Loaded handgun and drugs seized in Guelph, one man arrested: police

Guelph police say a man from the Niagara Region is facing a long list of criminal charges.
Earlier this year, authorities investigated a man from Smithville, who they believe was in the city to traffic illegal substances.
Police said they arrested the man on Wednesday afternoon near Silvercreek Parkway and Willow Road.
During a search, officers found a Glock 9mm handgun in the man’s waistband.
The serial number had been taken off and the gun was allegedly loaded with hollow-point bullets with one in the chamber ready to shoot.
Police said officers also recovered approximately $4,000 worth of cocaine and several thousands of dollars in cash.
Among the charges include possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
The 20-year-old was held for a bail hearing.
