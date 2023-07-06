Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Loaded handgun and drugs seized in Guelph, one man arrested: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted July 6, 2023 10:04 am
Loaded handgun and drugs seized in Guelph, one man arrested: police - image View image in full screen
Guelph police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police say a man from the Niagara Region is facing a long list of criminal charges.

Earlier this year, authorities investigated a man from Smithville, who they believe was in the city to traffic illegal substances.

Police said they arrested the man on Wednesday afternoon near Silvercreek Parkway and Willow Road.

During a search, officers found a Glock 9mm handgun in the man’s waistband.

The serial number had been taken off and the gun was allegedly loaded with hollow-point bullets with one in the chamber ready to shoot.

Trending Now

Police said officers also recovered approximately $4,000 worth of cocaine and several thousands of dollars in cash.

Among the charges include possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

The 20-year-old was held for a bail hearing.

More on Crime
Guelph NewsCocaineGuelph PoliceGuelph crimetraffickingLoaded handgunillegal substances
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content