Guelph police seize drugs, guns and stolen items during raid of meth lab north of city

Police in Guelph, Ont., say they seized close to $300,000 worth of illicit drugs along with $250,000 in stolen property when officers raided a meth lab just north of the city earlier this month.

They say an investigation got underway in April after police received a tip about a couple of alleged drug dealers.

They soon discovered that a third man was regularly going in and out of the warehouse as well.

Police say the investigation eventually led to them to raid the warehouse on June 1.

Inside, police say they found methamphetamine, cocaine, GHB, oxycodone and other controlled substances with a street value of $292,000.

The officers also found suspected stolen property including tools, motorcycles and ATVs as well as a $100,000 skid steer that has since been returned to its owner.

Police say they also seized two rifles and several real and replica firearms.

Three men from Guelph, aged 50, 44 and 28, are facing a lengthy list of drug and weapons charges in connection with the raid.

Police noted that they have now completed three major drug busts in the past two months which have resulted in the seizure of at least $1.4 million in controlled substances, almost $300,000 in cash, six real and several replica firearms and more than $300,000 in other offence-related property.

“These investigations and the resulting arrests and seizures represent a significant disruption of the illicit drug supply in the City of Guelph,” stated Steve Gill, deputy chief of policing operations.

“The removal of these substances and firearms from our streets helps in maintaining community safety and protects citizens from potential harm.”