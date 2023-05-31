Menu

Crime

Drugs, weapons and shoes seized in Guelph police large-scale investigation

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 31, 2023 2:46 pm
Guelph police and CISO completed a joint drug investigation. View image in full screen
Guelph police and CISO completed a joint drug investigation. Guelph Police Service
Three men are facing charges after the Guelph Police Service and Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario completed a joint large-scale drug investigation.

It started back in August of 2022 when several undercover officers purchased drugs from a man in Guelph.

The investigation continued into May, when investigators determined that the man was working with two other individuals believed to be his suppliers.

Last week, officers executed search warrants at homes in Guelph, Kitchener and North York.

They found quantities of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, crystal meth and other illicit drugs worth around $510,000. They also seized two handguns, ammunition, four vehicles, 84 pairs of high-end running shoes worth more than $25,000, and $48,000 in cash.

Two men from Guelph, 35 and 38 years of age, and a 42-year-old man from North York were arrested. All three were held for bail hearings.

Click to play video: 'Arrests made in drug bust allegedly tied to organized crime, 4 provinces'
Arrests made in drug bust allegedly tied to organized crime, 4 provinces
Kitchener newsGuelph NewsKitchenerGuelph crimeNorth YorkOrganized CrimeToronto NewsGuelph Police Servicedrug investigationHandgunsCriminal Intelligence Service Ontariohigh-end running shoes
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

