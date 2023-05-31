Drugs, weapons and shoes seized in Guelph police large-scale investigation

See more sharing options

Three men are facing charges after the Guelph Police Service and Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario completed a joint large-scale drug investigation.

It started back in August of 2022 when several undercover officers purchased drugs from a man in Guelph.

The investigation continued into May, when investigators determined that the man was working with two other individuals believed to be his suppliers.

Last week, officers executed search warrants at homes in Guelph, Kitchener and North York.

They found quantities of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, crystal meth and other illicit drugs worth around $510,000. They also seized two handguns, ammunition, four vehicles, 84 pairs of high-end running shoes worth more than $25,000, and $48,000 in cash.

Two men from Guelph, 35 and 38 years of age, and a 42-year-old man from North York were arrested. All three were held for bail hearings.