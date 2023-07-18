Police seize bow and arrows and other weapons during patrol at Woodlands Park

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man is facing charges in connection with the seizure of a compound bow, used in pro archery, last week at a Hamilton park.

Investigators say the prohibited weapon was in the possession of a man spotted Thursday by a foot patrol around at Woodlands Park on Barton Street East, near Wentworth Street North.

“Police began to walk in the direction of the male, who then placed the case behind a tent and left the area,” Hamilton Police Service (HPS) Const. Indy Bharaj said.

“Officers searched the case and located a compound bow and 2 arrows, which were seized for public safety.”

Proactive patrols of Woodlands Park results in the seizing of drugs, weapons and an arrest. READ MORE: https://t.co/n2tiIT4PWc — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 18, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

A spring-loaded expandable baton with a push button and brass knuckles were also confiscated, as were several grams of meth and fentanyl.

A 30-year-old Hamilton man, identified in a police release, is facing 14 charges, including three counts of possession of a prohibited weapon and drug possession.

That arrest came just days before the HPS discovered a man with serious injuries who appeared to be a victim of a violent assault with a weapon near an encampment.

The HPS says foot patrols have been a regularity at Woodlands due to “ongoing community issues” involving frequent drug overdoses and violent assaults.

Detectives are urging residents in the area with surveillance cameras to check their video footage between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Information can be passed on to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.