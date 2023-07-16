Police investigate assault in Hamilton park that sent man to hospital

See more sharing options

Police are seeking suspects following a violent assault in a Hamilton, Ont., park Saturday morning that sent a man to hospital.

Investigators say the 37-year-old man was found just before noon with serious injuries at Woodlands Park on Barton Street East, near Wentworth Street North.

“The male was transported to hospital, underwent emergency surgery and remains in critical condition,” Const. Krista-Lee Ernst said in a media release.

“At this time police are seeking suspects and ask anyone who may have witnessed this crime to come forward.”

Detectives are urging residents in the area with surveillance cameras to check their video footage between 11:30 a.m and 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Information can be passed on to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.