Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

James Smith security responds to man armed with machete

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 18, 2023 2:09 pm
A 51-year-old man from the James Smith Cree Nation was arrested and charged for assault and uttering threats while armed with a machete. View image in full screen
A 51-year-old man from the James Smith Cree Nation was arrested and charged for assault and uttering threats while armed with a machete. Global Regina still
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 51-year-old man from the James Smith Cree Nation (JSCN) was arrested and charged after a report of being armed with a machete and uttering threats to individuals.

On Sunday, July 16, at 10:45 a.m., Melfort RCMP  responded to a residence; JSCN security officers had secured the area until police arrived.

“Melfort RCMP located the male outside a house and told the male he was under arrest. He did not comply and assaulted one of the responding police officers,” according to a release. “Officers deployed a conducted energy weapon and the male was safely taken into custody. The male did not report injuries. The assaulted police officer reported minor injuries.”

The man was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault on a police officer, three counts of uttering threats and five counts of failing to comply with release order conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was scheduled to appear in Melfort Provincial Court on Tuesday.

Trending Now

“Melfort RCMP thanks James Smith Cree Nation security for their assistance in this investigation and continued partnership,” police stated.

Click to play video: 'James Smith Cree Nation hoping for community safety officers'
James Smith Cree Nation hoping for community safety officers
Saskatchewan NewsUttering ThreatsArrestedJames Smith Cree NationMacheteMelfort RCMPOfficer assaultedarmed male
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices