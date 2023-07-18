James Smith security responds to man armed with machete

Send this page to someone via email

A 51-year-old man from the James Smith Cree Nation (JSCN) was arrested and charged after a report of being armed with a machete and uttering threats to individuals.

On Sunday, July 16, at 10:45 a.m., Melfort RCMP responded to a residence; JSCN security officers had secured the area until police arrived.

“Melfort RCMP located the male outside a house and told the male he was under arrest. He did not comply and assaulted one of the responding police officers,” according to a release. “Officers deployed a conducted energy weapon and the male was safely taken into custody. The male did not report injuries. The assaulted police officer reported minor injuries.”

The man was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault on a police officer, three counts of uttering threats and five counts of failing to comply with release order conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was scheduled to appear in Melfort Provincial Court on Tuesday.

“Melfort RCMP thanks James Smith Cree Nation security for their assistance in this investigation and continued partnership,” police stated.