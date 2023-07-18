Energy stocks help boost S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets mixed

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading as gains in the energy stocks helped lead the way higher, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 134.23 points at 20,361.02.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 362.97 points at 34,948.32. The S&P 500 index was up 15.36 points at 4,538.15, while the Nasdaq composite was down 20.41 points at 14,224.54.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.93 cents US compared with 75.83 cents US on Monday.

The September crude oil contract was up US$1.18 at US$75.26 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up nine cents at US$2.60 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$31.50 at US$1,987.90 an ounce and the September copper contract was down a penny at US$3.83 a pound.